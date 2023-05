May 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

Over 5,000 devotees took part in the pookuzhi festival at Pudupalayam Mariamman temple at Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

Men, women and children took part in the event and walked over embers to fulfil their vow.

Attended by over 10,000 people coming from various districts, the event that started at around 3.30 p.m. went on till 6 p.m.