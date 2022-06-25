Over 5,000 candidates write SI recruitment exam

Candidates wait in a queue to enter the exam center on Sub Collector Office Road in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

As many as 5,474 candidates took up the written examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police held here on Saturday.

The examination was conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board and arrangements were made for 6,493 candidates — 5,215 men and 1,278 women — at seven centres including four colleges and three schools in the district.

As many as 5,474 candidates – 4,411 men and 1,063 women – appeared for the examination, stated a release. A total of 1,019 candidates were absent.

The candidates were not allowed to carry electronic gadgets including mobile phones inside the examination halls.

Additional Director General of Police (Railways) V. Vanitha, Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalions Snehapriya and Superintendent of Police, Dindigul V. Baskaran inspected the examination halls and reviewed the arrangements.