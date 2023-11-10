Over 500 workers deployed for dengue prevention work in city, says Mayor

November 10, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

MADURAI

The numerous prevention activities taken out by the Corporation of Madurai have kept dengue under control and till date there has not been any case of dengue death, according to Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Friday, she said that educating the residents and creating awareness of the need for safe disposal of unused tyres, keeping places dry in houses and not allowing waterlogging et al, had helped the Corporation in containing dengue this season.

Thanks to the availability of infrastructure and the use of manpower, the Corporation had successfully conducted 1,140 health camps and screened 49,399 people since September 15 across the 100 wards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admitting that fever cases had increased, she said there was nothing alarming. She said that with 10 outdoor fogging machines and 20 indoor fogging machines, they were able to cover pockets which were prone to fever.

A total of 622 cases were booked against establishments for violations and ₹ 1.60 lakh was collected as fine, the Mayor said and appealed to the public to cooperate with the staff for door-to-door enumeration. Proper response and factual information would help take swift action.

With the government’s advise, super chlorination is being done on the drinking water distributed to residents through pipelines. A total of 530 workers were engaged in anti-dengue activities in the city and the Mayor assured that there were adequate drugs available for patients.

She also urged the public not to go in for self-medication and suggested them to visit the nearest Urban PHCs or the government hospitals.

The doctors at K. Pudur UPHC said that they had been receiving fever cases, but treated them as outpatients and that there were no inpatient admissions so far.

People above 60 years and those who had recently undergone surgical interventions should not venture out during the Deepavali as the smoke may cause irritation and lead to dry cough. The rains may also be a factor as the changing weather pattern would lead to cold conditions, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.