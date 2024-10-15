GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 500 sanitary workers petition Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner over payment of salary

Published - October 15, 2024 08:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 500 sanitary workers of Tirunelveli Corporation on Tuesday submitted individual petitions to Corporation Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra, objecting to their salary payment through a private agency.

They said that they were workers of the Corporation and salary should be paid by the civic body and not a private agency. This month, the workers said, they had received the salary through the private agency.

Tirunelveli District Rural Sanitary Workers Union president R. Mohan said that a total of 523 workers had submitted their petitions to the Corporation Commissioner with regard to the salary payment.

“All 523 sanitary workers were the regular employees of Tirunelveli Corporation. When the Corporation is assigning the work to the workers, they have to pay the salary. Every month, the Corporation was paying the salary. However, this month the private agency is paying the salary”, he said.

The workers were not informed about this development and no resolution in this regard was passed in the Corporation Council meeting. The private agency was paying the salary of 763 contract workers. Why should they be engaged to disburse the salary of the regular workers, he asked and said that if the issue was not looked into they would move the court for relief.

In addition to this demand, the sanitary workers also urged the Corporation to disburse the arrears in payment. Mr. Mohan said that in April, the wage per day to the workers was fixed at ₹520. But, this was not implemented so far. He urged the authorities to fulfil the demands of the workers at the earliest.

Mr. Mohan said that over 500 sanitary workers of Tirunelveli Corporation had come to the Corporation office to meet the officials. However, the workers were unable to meet the officials as they were out on official work.

