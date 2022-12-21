Over 50% of grievances redressed on the spot, says Dindigul SP

December 21, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police V. Bashkaran receiving petition from a woman at the grievance redress meeting held at District Police Office in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Over 35 petitioners aired their grievances at the special grievance redress meeting held at District Police Office here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., was chaired by Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran. “A majority of the petitions submitted were regarding civil disputes related to family and marriage, and over 50% of the grievances were redressed on the spot. Meanwhile, directions have been given to register three first information reports since those petitions demand serious investigation,” he said.

The SP further said a special committee comprising 10 members had been constituted to follow up the actions taken on the petitions. “The aim of the meeting is not focused on increasing the disposal rate but to solve them efficiently, much to the satisfaction of the petitioners,” he said. The police aimed to redress the grievances within 15 days of submission, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The special grievances meetings would be held on all Wednesdays, and the public could submit petitions till noon on all days as usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US