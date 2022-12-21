Over 50% of grievances redressed on the spot, says Dindigul SP

December 21, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Over 35 petitioners aired their grievances at the special grievance redress meeting held at District Police Office here on Wednesday.

The meeting, held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., was chaired by Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran. “A majority of the petitions submitted were regarding civil disputes related to family and marriage, and over 50% of the grievances were redressed on the spot. Meanwhile, directions have been given to register three first information reports since those petitions demand serious investigation,” he said.

The SP further said a special committee comprising 10 members had been constituted to follow up the actions taken on the petitions. “The aim of the meeting is not focused on increasing the disposal rate but to solve them efficiently, much to the satisfaction of the petitioners,” he said. The police aimed to redress the grievances within 15 days of submission, he added.

The special grievances meetings would be held on all Wednesdays, and the public could submit petitions till noon on all days as usual.