Over 50 advocates come out in support of Victoria Gowri

February 03, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI

After a group of advocates wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to return the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to elevate advocate L. Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court, over 50 advocates of the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai on Friday made a representation to the Supreme Court Collegium in support of Ms. Gowri.

In their representation, the advocates said Ms. Gowri, Assistant Solicitor General of India (Madurai Bench), had worked hard and contributed to the development of law. They said many advocates and Judges of Madras High Court who directly worked as members/office-bearers of various political parties had been appointed across India.

They said the Madras High Court had witnessed many advocates with political affiliation being appointed as judges of the High Court and they had discharged their duty well and unbiased.

“Some of the lawyers with their own political agenda have represented before the Collegium as if Ms. Gowri may not be suitable for the post, simply because she has a political affiliation,” they claimed. Based on inputs from the State and the Centre as well as from the candidates, the Collegium was pleased to recommend her name. Now, without any valid reasons, except political vendetta and animosity, a group of advocates from political factions were trying to interfere with the administration of justice and appointment of judges, they said.

They said this sort of interference by a group of advocates had to be stopped.