Over 5 lakh receive first dose vaccine in Kanniyakumari district; 1.14 lakh get second dose

NAGERCOIL

Even as over 5 lakh persons have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1.14 lakh had taken both the doses in Kanniyakumari district, the district administration has intensified surveillance on the district’s border with neighbouring Kerala where the number of fresh cases is on the rise.

Collector M. Aravind, while addressing a review meeting held here on Tuesday, said 9,60,605 samples had been tested for COVID and a total of 5,10,835 persons had received the first dose while 1,14,999 had taken both the doses. Even though the number of fresh cases had come down in the district, the vaccination drive had been intensified as 30% of the total population of the district had been vaccinated so far.

On the anticipated ‘third wave’, Mr. Aravind said the children were likely to be affected in the third wave and hence due precautionary measures had been put in place. While the children’s home in the district had been instructed to take all preventive steps, events were being organised to create awareness among the public, especially among the young parents, on protecting their children from the viral infection.

The Kanniyakumari District Medical College Hospital at Aasaripallam with 1,110 beds had been equipped with oxygen generator capable of generating 1,000 litres of medical oxygen per minute, 125 oxygen concentrators and an oxygen tank with 24,000 litre capacity.

The Collector said the private hospitals across the district had also been instructed to create adequate facilities to neutralize the anticipated ‘third wave’.

One more major step taken by the district administration is the intensified surveillance on the Kanniyakumari – Kerala border where persons entering the district from Kerala are asked to produce the vaccination certificates and swab tests are being conducted for the Kerala passengers in the railway station.

“We’ve intensified surveillance at Kaliyakkavilai, Kaakkavilai, Choozhal and Nettaa check-posts on the border, where everyone entering the district are asked to produce the vaccination certificates before being allowed to enter the district,” said Mr. Aravind.