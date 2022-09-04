Over 5 kg of tobacco products seized in Dindigul; one held

Staff Reporter
September 04, 2022 18:49 IST

A 51-year-old man was arrested on charges of allegedly possessing 5.9 kg of banned tobacco products in Dindigul on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as U. Zahir Hussain of Bismi Nagar.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided the house of the accused and seized the goods.

He was booked under Section 328 (administering poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug to a person with the intention of causing hurt or committing an offence) and provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

