Over 45,000 vaccinated in mega vaccination camp

A healthcare worker administers COVID-19 vaccination in Madurai on Sunday.

A healthcare worker administers COVID-19 vaccination in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The 34th COVID-19 mega vaccination camp was held at 3,415 centres across Madurai district on Sunday.

A total of 45,993 beneficiaries received vaccination against COVID-19 during the special camp, stated official sources.

Further, 771 persons got their first dose, 20,652 received their second dose while booster shots were administered to 24,570 persons in the district.


