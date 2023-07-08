ADVERTISEMENT

‘Over 4.50 lakh cases disposed in Lok Adalats this year’

July 08, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority A. Nazir Ahmed hands over a cheque to a beneficiary at a Lok Adalat held in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The Lok Adalat that handled 204 cases here on Saturday awarded ₹42 lakh as compensation to the families of two accident case victims.

 In Tirunelveli district, five Lok Adalat sessions were conducted to hear 204 land acquisition and other cases including motor vehicle accident cases, which are now pending before various courts in the district. Principal District Judge S. Srinivasan, Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority A. Nazir Ahmed, the Judicial Magistrates and the members of Tirunelveli Bar Association participated in the Lok Adalat held here.

 In two accident cases alone, ₹42 lakh was awarded as compensation through mediation to the family of the deceased including forest guard Jayalakshmi, who was killed in a road accident in 2019. The family of Jayalakshmi received ₹37 lakh as compensation.

 Mr. Nazir Ahmed said 150 Lok Adalats were being conducted across Tamil Nadu on Saturday to hear over 11,000 cases.

 “All these cases are being resolved through alternative dispute resolution. We’ve so far disposed of over 4.50 lakh cases in the Lok Adalats conducted this year and awarded ₹100 crore as compensation,” Mr. Nazir Ahmed said.  

