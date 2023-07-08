HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Over 4.50 lakh cases disposed in Lok Adalats this year’

July 08, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority A. Nazir Ahmed hands over a cheque to a beneficiary at a Lok Adalat held in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority A. Nazir Ahmed hands over a cheque to a beneficiary at a Lok Adalat held in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The Lok Adalat that handled 204 cases here on Saturday awarded ₹42 lakh as compensation to the families of two accident case victims.

 In Tirunelveli district, five Lok Adalat sessions were conducted to hear 204 land acquisition and other cases including motor vehicle accident cases, which are now pending before various courts in the district. Principal District Judge S. Srinivasan, Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority A. Nazir Ahmed, the Judicial Magistrates and the members of Tirunelveli Bar Association participated in the Lok Adalat held here.

 In two accident cases alone, ₹42 lakh was awarded as compensation through mediation to the family of the deceased including forest guard Jayalakshmi, who was killed in a road accident in 2019. The family of Jayalakshmi received ₹37 lakh as compensation.

 Mr. Nazir Ahmed said 150 Lok Adalats were being conducted across Tamil Nadu on Saturday to hear over 11,000 cases.

 “All these cases are being resolved through alternative dispute resolution. We’ve so far disposed of over 4.50 lakh cases in the Lok Adalats conducted this year and awarded ₹100 crore as compensation,” Mr. Nazir Ahmed said.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.