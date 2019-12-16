Over 4,000 nominations received in Virudhunagar on Monday alone

Virudhunagar

Over 4,000 nominations were received for various posts of rural local bodies in Virudhunagar district on Monday alone, the last date for filing papers. Till Saturday, 7,429 nominations had been received in the district.

Hundreds of cadres of various political parties had gathered outside the nomination centres while the police personnel posted outside the centres allowed only the candidates and a proposer and seconder with them inside the office of the Returning Officer or Assistant Returning Officer.

Official sources said that the candidates of all parties, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Congress, Communist Parties, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Puthiya Tamilagam were among those who filed their papers.

The officials said that the filing of nominations got over without any issue.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidates had filed their nominations for one post of District Panchayat Ward member and nine posts of Panchayat Union Ward members.

“Our seat sharing talks with the DMK could not find a concrete solution with regards to the allocation of number of panchayat union ward members for us,” said the party Virudhunagar district secretary, K. Arjunan.

While it was agreed to by the CPI (M) to contest only one out of the 20 posts of district panchayat ward member, with no agreement on the number of seats for panchayat union ward member, its candidates had filed nominations for nine posts.

“The talks will continue till the last date for withdrawal of nomination,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Theni district too the CPI (M) has filed its nominations for to posts of district panchayat ward members and 10 posts of panchayat union ward members. “We had sought three posts of district panchayat ward member and 19 posts of PU ward members. Some how the talks did not fructify and our candidates have filed the papers. Based on the outcome of the seat-sharing talks, we will mutually withdraw our candidates,” CPI (M) Theni distirct secretary, T. Venkatesan, said.