5,389 nominations filed in Virudhunagar on Monday alone

Virudhunagar

A total of 5,389 nominations were received for various posts of rural local bodies in Virudhunagar district on Monday alone, the last date for filing papers. Till Saturday, 7,429 nominations had been received in the district.

Collector R. Kannan said that the process of filing of nominations went on smoothly without any complaints or trouble. All the nominations were filed within the stipulated time, he added.

Hundreds of cadres of various political parties had gathered outside the nomination centres while the police personnel posted outside the centres allowed only the candidates and a proposer and seconder with them inside the office of the Returning Officer or Assistant Returning Officer.

Official sources said that the candidates of all parties, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Congress, Communist Parties, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Puthiya Tamilagam were among those who filed their papers.

The officials said that the filing of nominations got over without any issue.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidates had filed their nominations for one post of District Panchayat Ward member and nine posts of Panchayat Union Ward members.

“Our seat sharing talks with the DMK could not find a concrete solution with regards to the allocation of number of panchayat union ward members for us,” said the party Virudhunagar district secretary, K. Arjunan.

While it was agreed to by the CPI (M) to contest only one out of the 20 posts of district panchayat ward member, with no agreement on the number of seats for panchayat union ward member, its candidates had filed nominations for nine posts. “The talks will continue till the last date for withdrawal of nomination,” he said.

Theni

A total of 1,635 nominations were recieved in Theni district on Monday. While 32 nominations were for the post of district panchayat ward, 233 were for the post of panchayat union ward and 216 for panchayat president and 1,154 for panchayat ward member.

The total number of nominations that has been received till date is 65 for district panchayat ward, 552 for PU ward member, 653 for panchayat president and 3,110 for panchayat ward member, according to a statement.

The CPI (M) has filed its nominations for posts of district panchayat ward members and 10 posts of panchayat union ward members.

“We had sought three posts of district panchayat ward member and 19 posts of PU ward members. Some how the talks did not fructify and our candidates have filed the papers. Based on the outcome of the seat-sharing talks, we will mutually withdraw our candidates,” CPI (M) Theni distirct secretary, T. Venkatesan, said.

Dindigul

An argument broke out between candidates of Naam Tamilar Katchi and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) at the Dindigul panchayat union office on Monday.

When Ms. Abinaya from Naam Tamilar Katchi, contesting Seelapadi panchayat union Ward 3 councillor post, was waiting to file her papers, about 20 AIADMK cadre entered the office along with its candidate Balakrishnan who came to file his nomination.

Citing violation of rules, Ms. Abinaya argued with Mr. Jeyaseelan, AIADMK union secretary. However, officials resolved the issue and both candidates filed their nominations one after the other.