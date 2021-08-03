Madurai

Over 400 women appear for physical tests

Physical test being held for the recruitment of Grade II police at St Xaviers College ground in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Over 400 women candidates participated in physical tests conducted here on Tuesday.

Following certificate and physical endurance tests held last week for recruiting Grade II police constables, warders and firemen, physical tests such as 100 metres, 200 metres running, shot put and throwing cricket ball were held on Tuesday for those who cleared the first phase of tests.

Of the 1,320 women, who were selected for the second phase tests, 488 appeared for the tests on Tuesday. The COVID-19 norms were strictly followed at the test venue.


