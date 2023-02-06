Over 400 petitions submitted to Tirunelveli Collector on his maiden grievance day meet

February 06, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan received 423 petitions from the public as he chaired his maiden weekly grievances day meet held at the Collectorate on Monday after assuming office here on Sunday.

Before receiving petitions from the public, he went to the spot where the differently abled petitioners had been seated in the meeting hall and received petitions from them. He asked the officials concerned to take due action on their grievances and submit their ‘action taken reports’ within next 15 days.

Of the 423 petitions submitted to the Collector, most of the grievances were related to seeking monthly assistance, free house site, transfer of ‘patta’ name, drinking water, road, streetlights, better sanitary conditions etc.

Dr. Karthikeyan also handed over orders for getting ₹ 1,000 monthly assistance to 15 beneficiaries.

A group of people, led by Nochikulam village panchayat vice-president Kannan, submitted petition to the Collector accusing the panchayat president’s husband of “unilaterally passing resolutions” without the consent of ward members even as the village panchayat was lacking several basic amenities.

A few cadre of Samaththuva Makkal Katchi submitted a petition seeking shifting of a liquor shop functioning on the Azhagiyapandiapuram – Ukkirankottai Road, which is being used every day by women, farmers and students going to schools and the colleges.

Another group of people submitted a petition to find permanent solution for flow of water into Maanur Periyakulam and Pallamadaikulam.