February 03, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - PALANI

The hundi collection at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Palani, Dindigul district has crossed ₹3.93 crore on Thursday during the ongoing Thai Poosam festival.

According to officials, the offerings included ₹3,93,37,731 in cash, 694 grams of gold, 17,539 grams of silver and 692 foreign currency notes.

The counting was undertaken on February 1 and 2 in the presence of the Chairman, Board of Trustees, K. Chandra Mohan and Joint Commissioner, HR&CE, N. Natarajan.