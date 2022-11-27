Over 39,000 forms received at camps to make changes in voter list

November 27, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Public attending a camp for voter enrolment in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Over 39,000 forms were received during the four special voters’ list revision camps held in the seven Assembly Constituencies of Dindigul district.

As per official data shared by the district administration, a total of 39,183 forms were received on November 12, 13, 26 and 27 at the camps held at all designated polling centres across the district.

As many as 28,093 form 6 applications were submitted for inclusion of name in electoral roll, while 7,446 people applied through form 8 to make corrections of entries or changes in address and 3,644 form 7 submitted deals with deletion of names in the electoral roll.

The highest number of forms – 5,427 – received was at the Natham Constituency during the camps, followed by Athoor Constituency with 4,283 forms and Palani Constituency with 3,964 forms.

Tahsildar (Election) N.K. Saravanan said that the turnout has been commendable and urged voters to make necessary changes and inclusion on www.nvsp.in and www.voterportal.eci.gov.in, by downloading the Voter Helpline mobile app or by calling the toll-free helpline ‘1950.’

Voters can also visit taluk, municipal and corporation offices in person in this regard, he added.

