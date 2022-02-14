‘Over 3.56 lakh saplings planted in Madurai district’

Over 3.56 lakh saplings have been planted in Madurai district by 1,377 farmers in the last two years under the Cauvery Calling Movement initiated by Isha Foundation founder Jagadish Vasudev, said Movement State field coordinator M. Tamilmaran.

Addressing media persons here, Mr. Tamilmaran said the objective was to revitalise the Cauvery and improve farmers’ economy along with the environment. There was an increase in tree-based farming (agroforestry).

Volunteers of the Movement enabled 4,170 farmers in 10 southern districts, including Madurai, to plant 15 lakh saplings on their lands. Over 23.71 lakh saplings were planted by farmers and the public in southern districts from 2013-2022, he added.