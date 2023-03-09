ADVERTISEMENT

Over 3,500 metric tonne of paddy procured from 14 DPCs, says Theni Collector

March 09, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 3,500 metric tonne of paddy have been purchased through 14 direct purchase centres in Theni district, said Collector R V Shajeevana on Thursday.

Following the farmers suggestions to open DPCs in various locations, the Collector had formed a panel comprising officials from the agriculture department and the State Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to examine the modalities.

The government had fixed ₹2,160 per quintal and ₹2,115 per quintal for two different types of paddy varieties grown in the district. According to the agriculture department officials, payments were being credited to the farmers’ bank accounts directly on receipt of the produce at the respective DPCs.

The Collector inspected a DPC at Jayamangalam village in Periyakulam block with TNCSC RM V Senthil Kumar and PA (Agriculture) to Collector P. Dhanalakshmi.

