Over 35 unstamped scales and weights seized in Madurai

December 18, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MADURAI

In a surprise raid, officials of the Department of Labour seized more than 35 unstamped electronic scales and weights from the fish market at Mattuthavani, meat and fish stalls in K. Pudur, Natham Road, Azhagarkoil Road, Iyer Bungalow and DRO Colony on Sunday.

The officials seized 25 electronic scales from the stalls at the wholesale fish market as some fishmongers had failed to get them stamped at periodical intervals while a few did not get them stamped at all.

During the raid, a few fish stall owners began arguing with the officials leading to commotion for sometime which was eventually resolved and the unstamped machines seized.

Apart from this, the officials also seized 12 weighing balances, which were also unstamped, from meat and fish stalls at several other places.

“Further, we identified four shops whose owners did not possess test weights, which is mandatory. It should be produced if any consumer asks for those to ensure that the weights used in the shops are not tampered,” said S. Myvili Selvi, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) Madurai. She added that a dealer without a license to sell weighing articles was also fined.

“Traders must ensure that electronic scales and non-standard scales must be stamped by the Labour Department once in a year and two years respectively. Otherwise, the machines which are bound to undergo wear-tear would only result in cheating the consumer,” she said.

The defaulters would be fined anywhere between ₹500 and ₹5,000 as per the rules, stated a press release.