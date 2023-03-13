Over 34,800 candidates appear for Class 12 public exam on first day

March 13, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

MADURAI

A total of 34,819 candidates appeared for the Language paper of the Class 12 public examination that started on Monday.

As many as 34,135 students took up the Tamil paper, while 434 students wrote their French exam. According to official data, 167 students wrote Sanskrit, 78 Hindi and five wrote Urdu exams.

As many as 442 private candidates appeared for the exams against the total registrants of 507 across the district.

The present percentage stood at 95.4 while 1,669 candidates were absent out of the total 37,457 registrants.

Further, 14 inmates, including a woman, of the Madurai Central Prison appeared for the exam.

A total of 116 exam centres were established across the district. “We were given a lot of tips and time for preparation that we were able to give the first exam without a hassle. The one-word questions asked in the Tamil paper were a bit difficult,” said E. Prasanna Kumar of Mahatma Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

While R. Sundarapandian of Sourashtra Boys Higher Secondary School said he was able to complete the Tamil paper within the stipulated time and that it has boosted his confidence to give his upcoming exams.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspected the arrangements made at Government Higher Secondary School at T. Kallupatti and Shantiniketan Higher Secondary School.