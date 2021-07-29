Over ₹30,000-crore loss to TNSTC in last decade: Transport Minister

R.S. Raja Kannappan

RAMANATHAPURAM

29 July 2021 20:54 IST

Transport Minister R.S. Raja Kannappan on Thursday said malpractice and mismanagement, among other factors, had resulted in loss of over ₹30,000 crore to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in the last 10 years.

Attacking the previous AIADMK regime, he said the new DMK government under the leadership of M.K. Stalin would make up for the losses through efficient management and introduction of cost-effective programmes without compromising on the welfare of the people and employees.

The government would redress the grievances of employees and pensioners over a period of time.

The Chief Minister’s announcement of free ride to women in TNSTC buses had come as a blessing for the beneficiaries. Earlier, about 40% commuters travelled in TNSTC buses, while it had increased to 60% of women now, the Minister said.

When the government pulled up former ministers, they should not give political colour to the issue but face it legally, he added.

Accompanied by Collector J.U. Chandrakala, he said a new uzhavar sandhai (farmers’ market) would be established at Kamudi soon and land for the facility was being explored. The market would help consumers in the region and also enable farmers to sell their produce directly without middlemen.

The Minister gave away ₹19.68 lakh worth of assistance to 51 people at a function. He also flagged off new bus routes from Mudukalathur and Sayalkudi bus terminus.