Over 3,000 shops in Rajapalayam to remain closed for two days in protest against poor condition of road

Over 3,000 shops and commercial establishments in Rajapalayam would remain closed for two days from May 31 in protest against the National Highways Authority of India for leaving a two-km stretch of highway in the town in a poor condition for months together.

A meeting of the Rajapalayam Chamber of Commerce on Monday decided to down shutters on May 31 and June 1.

The chamber secretary, M.C. Venkatrama Raja, said that the Madurai-Tenkasi highway running through the town was dug for laying underground pipeline for drinking water and underground drainage projects by the Rajapalayam municipality.

The partially relaid road was subsequently handed over to the NHAI after the central-agency took up four-laning work of the Tirumangalam-Sengottai highway.

“Despite petitioning the NHAI authorities several times, the road has not been relaid and the potholes have been claiming lives of motorcycle riders. Even recently, the wife of an ex-serviceman was killed after she fell from a two-wheeler,” said a social activist and farmer, N.A. Ramachandra Raja.

Mr. Venkatrama Raja said that different officials of National Highways were giving different excuses for not relaying the road. One of the officials said that this stretch of road could be laid only after completing the Madurai-Sengottai highway four-laning work. “It means the people of Rajapalayam and other places who travel on this road need to risk their lives for the next three years,” he said.

The anger of the people has forced the chamber to take up the agitation by downing shutters from 6 a.m. on May 31 till 6 p.m. on June 1.

The information about the strike has been intimated to the Collector, police and NHAI officials, MLA and MP.