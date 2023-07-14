Over 3,000 policemen deployed for Chief Minister’s visit to Madurai city

July 14, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Madurai

Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Madurai city on Saturday for the inauguration of Kalaignar Centenary Library on New Natham Road.

Deployment of police on the route of the Chief Minister began on Friday night.

The massive multistorey library building and the nearby Armed Reserve Ground where the Chief Minister would address a public meeting have been brought under police bandobust.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) A. Arun reviewed the security arrangement with senior police officers on Friday.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg, Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai Range, R. Ponni, Deputy Commissioners of Police and six Superintendents of Police from various districts were present.

The Chief Minister would land at Madurai airport by noon. Since around 5,000 school students, who would participate in the inaugural function at the AR Ground, would start arriving from the afternoon, the police have banned usual vehicular traffic movement on New Natham Road.

However, traffic would be allowed on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road, the police said.

Meanwhile, Madurai Corporation took up works to spruce up the city. Patch works on potholes on roads were taken up and sand accumulated on roads on the Chief Minister’s convoy route was cleared.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders have put up huge party flags on the city roads to welcome the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister would visit the house of industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan, who passed away in May, at Kochadai and offer condolences to his family members before leaving to airport on Friday night.

