Over 3,000 lottery tickets seized, two held

August 10, 2022 18:09 IST

Nilakottai Police seized 3,362 lottery tickets valued at ₹1,10,810 and arrested two persons near Gandhi Market in Nilakottai in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

Police identified the accused as P. Murugan, 46, and M. Arumugam, 52, of Nilakottai.

Upon receiving a tip-off, a special team led by Sub-Inspector Sheik Dawood conducted a surprise raid at Murugan’s saloon near Gandhi Market in Nilakottai and seized 30 lottery tickets around 9 a.m.

Upon further inquiry, the team seized 3,332 lottery tickets from the alleged house of Arumugam. They also seized a laptop, computer, two printers, three mobile phones used by them and a cash amount of ₹2,930.

The seized items were handed over to Nilakottai police who have registered a case. Further investigation is on.