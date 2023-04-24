ADVERTISEMENT

Over 30 bikes set on fire near Rajapalayam

April 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau

Over 30 motorbikes kept at a shop selling used vehicles were set on fire by two suspects at Alangulam in the early hours of Sunday. The police said they had booked P. Santhakumar of Keezharajakularaman and Madhankumar of Keezhanmarainadu.

The police said that Santhakumar had bought a used motorbike from S. Palanikumar (36) of ATRS Nagar in December 2022. On Sunday afternoon, Santhakumar had called Palanikumar over phone and said that his bike had a technical problem. Palanikumar had agreed to repair the problem.

However, Santhanakumar and Madhankumar had gone to Palanikumar’s house at around 9 p.m. and started abusing him. Brandishing a machete, he said that he would finish him off and damaged a glass pane and fish tank.

Palanikumar and his wife suffered minor injuries after they threw the machetes on them. After neighbours gathered and shouted at them, the duo escaped after threatening him with dire consequences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the motorbikes parked in the shop went up in fire at around 2 p.m. Before the fire and rescue services personnel could arrive, the bikes were destroyed. Alangulam police have registered two cases against the accused and are on the lookout for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US