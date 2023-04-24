Over 30 bikes set on fire near Rajapalayam

April 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Rajapalayam

Over 30 motorbikes kept at a shop selling used vehicles were set on fire by two suspects at Alangulam in the early hours of Sunday. The police said they had booked P. Santhakumar of Keezharajakularaman and Madhankumar of Keezhanmarainadu.

The police said that Santhakumar had bought a used motorbike from S. Palanikumar (36) of ATRS Nagar in December 2022. On Sunday afternoon, Santhakumar had called Palanikumar over phone and said that his bike had a technical problem. Palanikumar had agreed to repair the problem.

However, Santhanakumar and Madhankumar had gone to Palanikumar’s house at around 9 p.m. and started abusing him. Brandishing a machete, he said that he would finish him off and damaged a glass pane and fish tank.

Palanikumar and his wife suffered minor injuries after they threw the machetes on them. After neighbours gathered and shouted at them, the duo escaped after threatening him with dire consequences.

Later, the motorbikes parked in the shop went up in fire at around 2 p.m. Before the fire and rescue services personnel could arrive, the bikes were destroyed. Alangulam police have registered two cases against the accused and are on the lookout for them.