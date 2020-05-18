Over ₹ 3 crore collected for relief

MADURAI

Collector T. G. Vinay said the administration had collected over ₹ 3 crore for COVID-19 relief up to May 13 here on Monday.

The administration had collected ₹ 3,31,62,591 as on May 13. The Collector said people from all walks of life, including industrialists, small-scale entrepreneurs, non-governmental organisations and laypersons had contributed to the State-level Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. He thanked them for their efforts.