Over ₹2.99 cr. collected at Palani temple

December 17, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani registered earnings of over ₹2.99 crore through hundi collection.

Apart from 448 foreign currency notes, 930 grams of gold items and 13,741 grams of silver articles were among the offerings from the devotees. The total cash amount collected stood at ₹2,99,49,765, according to officials.

The hundi collection was counted on December 15 and 16 under the supervision of temple trust’s chairperson K. Sundaramohan, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan and Assistant Commissioner S. Lakshmi.

