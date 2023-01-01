Over 2.92 lakh people yet to take their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination in Madurai district 

January 01, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Out of the estimated 24.4 lakh population of 18 years and above in Madurai district, 88% people have taken their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, while 81% have taken their second dose. There are over 2.92 lakh people yet to receive their first dose of vaccination in the district.

The lowest vaccination numbers in the district has been recorded at Chellampatti block with 71.2% having taken their first dose while T. Kallupatti and Kottampatti blocks stand at 73.3% and 75.8% respectively.

Officials noted that it was proving to be difficult to break the reluctance among the residents of these villages to get vaccinated. They also said that the numbers may be less since there were high possibilities of these residents going to nearby districts and States including Virudhunagar, Theni, Kerala and Karnataka for work.

However, Vadipatti stands first with 93% of its population above 18 years of age receiving the first dose of vaccination. Followed by Tirumangalam at 90%, Kallikudi at 83%, Sedapatti and Madurai East at 80% each.

Meanwhile, City Health Officer (Madurai Corporation) S. Vinoth Kumar noted that 92% of the eligible populace has received the first dose while 90% has been given the second dose within the Corporation limits.

Deputy Director of Health Services K. V. Arjunkumar said that screening of passengers of international and domestic flights at Madurai airport has been strengthened since 10 a.m. from December 24, owing to the surge of COVID-19 cases in China.

“The 2% random sampling of all international passengers as mandated is being taken by health officials. Apart from this, if any patient is cited with symptoms for COVID-19, they will be isolated while on air by the airline crew until exiting the airport,” he said.

Carrying an RT-PCR negative report – which must be conducted 72 hours prior to departure – has been made mandatory, starting from January 1, for passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan to India.

Further, the result of the 2% random sampling will arrive within three hours, until which the passenger must be in home isolation. If the test comes out to be positive, depending upon the symptoms, the passenger will be advised either home isolation or hospitalisation by a medical team who will visit them at their place of stay.

According to official data, 74 samples have been lifted for COVID-19 testing between December 24 and 31. In which, two passengers – natives of Virudhunagar – who flew in from China to Madurai via Sri Lanka on December 27 tested positive.

He said that the samples have been sent to Chennai for whole genome sequencing (WGS) to identify the variant of the novel coronavirus and the result of which is awaited. Meanwhile, 24 co-passengers of Madurai district were tested, and it all turned out to be negative, he added.

The official noted that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour has been enforced in government offices and meetings, while awareness among the public to wear masks and sanitise hands is resuming. He also noted that to ensure COVID-19 preparedness, mock drills were held in 40 health facilities across the district recently.

Meanwhile, Madurai Medical College Dean A. Rathinavel said 30 beds for COVID-19 care are currently available at Government Rajaji Hospital and depending upon the need, additional 1,500 beds will be made ready. He also said that there were nil positive cases admitted at GRH.

Currently, one person had tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai and was advised home isolation, as of December 31.