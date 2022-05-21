Over 28,000 candidates appear for TNPSC Group II exam in Dindigul

Candidates appearing for TNPSC Group – II examination at a centre in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

May 21, 2022 18:12 IST

A total of 28,060 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II in the district on Saturday.

The total number of exam centres in the district was 115, according to a release from the district administration.

Out of the total 33,151 applicants, 28,060 candidates wrote the exam across the district including the Taluks of Dindigul East and West, Nilakottai, Natham, Kodaikanal and Palani. As many as 5,091 were absent for the exam, officials said.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were installed in 50 exam centres for monitoring purposes. To ensure smooth conduct of the exams, 10 flying squads, 28 mobile teams and 180 supervisors were appointed.

Earlier, Collector S Visakan inspected the arrangements made at the exam centres at Dudley Higher Secondary School and Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School.

In Theni, 18,481 candidates appeared for the exam at 82 exam centres across the district.

According to an official release, a total of 3,107 students did not show up for the exam, with the total number of applicants at 21,588.

The district administration had appointed 164 supervisory officers, 19 mobile parties and 13 flying squads who monitored the exams.

A total of 82 police personnel were deployed at the exam centres,while 83 CCTV cameras were fixed in the centres, the release added.

Collector K V Muralidharan inspected the arrangements made at the exam centres at Thappukundu Government Arts and Science College in Muthuthevanpatti, Hindu Nadargal Uravinmurai Matriculation School and Mary Matha Matriculation School.

The exam was conducted smoothly and there were no instances of malpractice or any other inconveniences reported in any of the examination centres, the release quoted the Collector as saying.