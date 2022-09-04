Over 250 Vinayaka idols immersed in waterbodies in Dindigul district

Vinayaka idol procession taken out in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

A total of 269 idols of Lord Vinayaka were taken out on procession across the district and immersed in waterbodies on Sunday, the final day of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

People in large crowds came together to take part in the procession planned by Hindu Munnani and other outfits in Dindigul, Palani, Kodaikanal, Vedasandur and Vadamadurai.

Later, the processionists culminated at the banks of various waterbodies to immerse the idols amidst much fanfare.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that the festival marked with 30 major processions across the district were taken out peacefully despite the heavy crowd between September 1 and 4.

“There was cooperation from the people, especially ones following various other religions as well as the organisers. A total of 1,350 idols were installed across the district, as part of the celebrations,” he added.

The prices of idols saw a rise this year, due to the hike in raw materials and other components. “Despite this, we made good sales this year. In fact, we had tried our best to meet the sky-rocketing demands,” said G. Gajendran, an idol maker at Nochiodaipatti near Dindigul. He also said that business will revive with the upcoming festive seasons such as Navaratri and Deepavali.

K. Achuthammal, 62, a resident of R.M. Colony said that after a full two years due to COVID-19 pandemic that paused the celebrations, it was heart-warming to witness people gather to celebrate the festival with religious fervour.