Burglars have stolen over 250 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹3 lakh from a pawn shop at Moolaikkaraipatti in Tirunelveli district.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police said unidentified burglars, who broke the windows in the rear side of the pawn shop owned by one Ramon on Thursday night decamped with the gold ornaments and the cash.
The stolen gold ornaments had been pledged by several people from various villages around Moolaikkaraipatti for taking loans to the tune of ₹60 lakh.
“Since the loans given for the valuables were over ₹60 lakh, the borrowers might have pledged over 250 sovereigns of gold in the shop. The exact quantity of the gold ornaments stolen is being assessed,” Moolaikkaraipatti police said.