Burglars have stolen over 250 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹3 lakh from a pawn shop at Moolaikkaraipatti in Tirunelveli district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said unidentified burglars, who broke the windows in the rear side of the pawn shop owned by one Ramon on Thursday night decamped with the gold ornaments and the cash.

The stolen gold ornaments had been pledged by several people from various villages around Moolaikkaraipatti for taking loans to the tune of ₹60 lakh.

“Since the loans given for the valuables were over ₹60 lakh, the borrowers might have pledged over 250 sovereigns of gold in the shop. The exact quantity of the gold ornaments stolen is being assessed,” Moolaikkaraipatti police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.