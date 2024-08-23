ADVERTISEMENT

Over 250 sovereigns of gold ornaments stolen from pawn shop

Updated - August 23, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 08:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars have stolen over 250 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹3 lakh from a pawn shop at Moolaikkaraipatti in Tirunelveli district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said unidentified burglars, who broke the windows in the rear side of the pawn shop owned by one Ramon on Thursday night decamped with the gold ornaments and the cash.

The stolen gold ornaments had been pledged by several people from various villages around Moolaikkaraipatti for taking loans to the tune of ₹60 lakh.

“Since the loans given for the valuables were over ₹60 lakh, the borrowers might have pledged over 250 sovereigns of gold in the shop. The exact quantity of the gold ornaments stolen is being assessed,” Moolaikkaraipatti police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US