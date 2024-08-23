Over 250 sovereigns of gold ornaments burgled

Burglars have stolen over 250 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹3 lakh in cash from a pawn shop at Moolaikkaraipatti.

Police said unidentified burglars, who broke the windows in the rear side of the pawn shop on Thursday night, burgled the gold ornaments and took ₹3 lakh in cash from the shop of Ramon.

The burglars had stolen the gold ornaments of the people from various villages around Moolaikkaraipatti, who had mortgaged their valuables for taking loans to the tune of ₹60 lakh.

“Since the loan given for the valuables is over ₹60 lakh, the borrowers might have pledged over 250 sovereigns of gold in the shop. The exact quantity of gold ornaments burgled is being calculated,” the Moolaikkaraipatti police said.