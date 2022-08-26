Over ₹2.5 cr. collected at Palani temple

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 26, 2022 17:48 IST

The hundial collection counted at Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani crossed over ₹2.5 crore on Thursday.

According to Joint Commissioner N. Naratajan, the offerings included ₹2.99 crore in cash, gold ornaments weighing 1,182 grams, 12,601 grams of silver articles and 951 foreign currency notes.

More than 100 volunteers, including bank officials, students and staff of Arulmigu Palani Andavar College of Arts and Culture, and temple officials were involved in the counting process on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr. Natarajan presided over the counting exercise along with Assistant Commissioner S. Lakshmi, Deputy Commissioner R. Prakash and other HR & CE officials.

