Over 24,000 birds from 66 species recorded during Tamirabharani Waterbird Count

March 02, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tamirabharani Waterbird Count 2024 organised recently has recorded over 24,000 birds in the irrigation tanks getting water from the perennial river.

Interestingly, the survey has confirmed the visit of Black-tailed Godwit, a near-threatened species according to International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, to the waterbodies in southern Tamil Nadu.

Tamirabharani and its major tributaries, including Chithar, Pachchaiyar, Gadana, and Ramanathi serve as crucial water sources for the districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi. These rivers are channelized for irrigation through an intricate network of canals and tanks. Centuries-old irrigation tanks, in particular, play host to a diverse array of water birds year-round, with the winter witnessing the arrival of thousands of migratory birds.

Out of over 100 recorded species of waterbirds in these wetlands in the past, 40 are identified as migratory birds. While numerous tanks in the Tamirabharani basin support significant population of water birds for feeding, roosting and nesting, only a select few, such as Koonthankulam and Kaadankulam in Tirunelevli district are known for their avian inhabitants. To expand awareness and understanding of birdlife in lesser-known irrigation tanks, ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre (ACCC) initiated the citizen-centric bird monitoring program, the Tamirabharani Waterbird Count, in 2011.

The 14th edition of the Tamirabharani Waterbird Count, co-organized by ATREE’s ACCC, Pearl City Nature Trust, Thoothukudi, Nellai Nature Club Trust, Tirunelveli, and Pushpalata Educational Centre, Tirunelveli, took place from February 16 to 18 last. Superintending Engineer, Water Resource Department, Thamirabharani Basin Circle, S. Sivakumar, inaugurated the count on February 16, 2024, at Pushpalata British International School. With the active participation of over 150 volunteers divided into 7 teams, a comprehensive survey was conducted across 57 tanks in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts.

This year’s count recorded an impressive 24,207 birds belonging to 66 different species. Egret species including Cattle Egret, Little Egret, Medium Egret and Large Egret dominated the count with approximately 4,861 individuals. Migratory duck species such as Northern Pintail, Bar-headed Geese, and Eurasian Wigeon, followed closely with a count of about 4,245. Cormorant species, including Little Cormorant, Indian Shag, and Oriental Darter accounted for 3,039 birds.

Noteworthy counts were observed in specific tanks with Kuppaikurichi tank in Tirunelveli district leading with 2,005 birds followed by Vijayanarayanam tank (1,094), also in Tirunelveli district, Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district (1,050), and Vijaya Achampadu in Tirunelveli district (1,037).

Several tanks, such as Gangaikondan, Nainarkulam and Rajavallipuram tank in Tirunelveli district and Vaagaikulam and Rajagopalaperi tanks in Tenkasi district were identified as nesting grounds for bird species such as Black-headed Ibis, Oriental Darter, Indian Shag, Little Cormorant, Asian Openbill and Grey Heron. Notable observations included Spot-billed Duck with 20 ducklings and Common Coot with 3 chicks recorded in Vaeinthaankulam tank around Tirunelveli new bus-stand.

Additionally, Thenkaraikulam in Thoothukudi district reported 29 ducklings of the Knob-billed Duck. A significant sighting was the Black-tailed Godwit, a near-threatened species according to IUCN’s Red List, with around 450 individuals recorded in Kuppaikurichi tank.

While recording the waterbirds in the irrigation tanks, the survey has also brought to light the serious threats these waterbodies are facing from those who depend on these tanks for water for drinking and irrigation.

“While the Maruthur and Srivaikundam channels traditionally boasted high bird abundance and diversity, the severe floods in December 2023 breached many tanks in these regions. Although temporary measures have been taken for storing water, the Water Resource Department must undertake during the upcoming summer permanent solutions to avert breaches in these tanks in future. Beyond natural disasters, man-made threats such as sewage water drainage, improper waste disposal and misuse of tanks for anti-social activities, mostly for consuming liquor, were observed in numerous tanks,” said M. Mathivanan, Coordinator, Tamirabharani Waterbird Count 2024.

The Vaeinthankulam tank, located in the heart of the city of Tirunelveli faces severe degradation due to anti-social activities including daytime liquor consumption on the tank bund and using this spot for flesh trade in the dusk. “Despite the Veinthankulam restoration project initiated under the ‘Nellai Neervalam ‘ in June 2021, and the subsequent efforts by Care Earth, a Chennai-based NGO and local volunteers, mismanagement by Tirunelveli Corporation has led to the deterioration of the tank’s condition. As we observe World Wildlife Day on March 3, we earnestly request the Departments concerned to prioritize the conservation of tanks in our region, implementing a comprehensive and integrated management plan for the next five years. These waterbodies are not only vital for avian life but also for the well-being of future generations. The recent flood serves as a stark warning, emphasizing the urgent need to preserve the waterbodies in our region,” Mr. Mathivanan said.