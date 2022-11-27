  1. EPaper
Over 23,000 appear for TNUSRB exam in Madurai district

November 27, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board examination under way at a centre in Madurai on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board examination under way at a centre in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) conducted written examinations for the post of Grade II personnel in police, fire and rescue services and prison departments across 26 exam centres on Sunday.

According to officials, 11,500 candidates including 6,926 men, 4,572 women and two transgenders had applied, out of which 1,763 were absent.

In Madurai city, Commissioner of Police T. Senthilkumar and DC (Headquarters) V. Vanitha inspected four exam centres of the total 12 centres.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg inspected an exam centre in Tirumangalam and Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad inspected a couple of centres out of the total 14 across Madurai district.

As many as 2,528 candidates were absent against the 16,310 candidates who were given hall tickets.

Adequate security was provided at all centres, which were brought under CCTV surveillance. The candidates were let into the examination halls after thorough check, said officials.

