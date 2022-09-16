Over 2,200 students to benefit under Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Dindigul district

Ministers I. Periyasamy and R. Sakkarapani share breakfast with children at the Corporation Primary School on RS. Road in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Friday inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Dindigul.

The Ministers sat alongside school students at Corporation Primary School on R. S. Road to have the first meal of the day, stated a press release.

A total of 1,233 students from 14 government primary schools and 1,052 students from 34 government primary schools in Dindigul and Kodaikanal Panchayat Union, respectively will be benefited in the first phase, the release added.

Speaking to press persons, Mr. Periyasamy said that special focus was always laid by the State to formulate schemes benefitting the student community especially via departments of education and sports.

“A government arts and science college has been a dream for Dindigul, but now we have so many government colleges in the district within a year of DMK assuming power,” he noted.

Further, the Minister said that Mr Stalin has launched this scheme by following the footsteps of former Chief Ministers C. N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi who introduced new features to improve the midday meal scheme.

Mr Stalin was working to ensure equality and to take Tamil Nadu on the road to become a role model at national and international levels, he added.

Meanwhile Chief Educational Officer A. Nasarudeen said that the food prepared at the centralised kitchen situated on the premises of Nehruji Memorial Municipal Higher Secondary School near Rock Fort will be distributed to 14 government primary schools in Dindigul by 7.30 a.m. everyday.

“The menu is nutritionally balanced. This will prevent anaemia among students as well as increase the rate of attendance,” he added.

Dindigul MP P.Velusamy, Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan, Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar, Mayor J. Ilamathi, Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and others were present.