Over 20,000 senior citizens eligible to vote through postal ballot in Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency

March 19, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A total of 20,635 senior citizens and 7,875 persons with disabilities in Tirunelveli Parliamentary Constituency are eligible to vote through postal ballot.

According to District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan, candidates will start filing their nominations from March 20 for the election to be held on April 19. Since the senior citizens above the age of 85 and the persons with disabilities with a minimum of 40% disability will be allowed to cast their votes through postal ballots, they should fill and submit Form 12D by March 25 for casting their vote through postal ballot.

As per the voters’ list for the Tirunelveli Parliamentary Constituency, 20,635 senior citizens (above the age of 85) – Alangulam Assembly constituency – 2,092, Tirunelveli – 4,794, Ambasamudram – 2,934, Palayamkottai – 5,116, Nanguneri – 2,963 and Radhapuram – 2,736 – are eligible to cast their vote through postal ballot.

Similarly, 7,875 persons with disabilities – Alangulam – 1,183, Tirunelveli – 1,368, Ambasamudram – 983, Palayamkottai – 1,369, Nanguneri – 1,481 and Radhapuram – 1,491 – can exercise their franchise through postal ballot.

The polling booth officers concerned will hand-over Form 12D to these senior citizens and the persons with disabilities directly at their doorstep and those who submit the filled-in Form 12D before March 25 alone will be eligible to cast their vote through postal ballots.

After the final list of candidates is released, they will get their postal ballot to cast their vote. For more information, the senior citizens and the persons with disabilities can call 1800–425–8373.

“Since our goal is to achieve cent per cent polling, we seek the cooperation of senior citizens and the persons with disabilities to submit the Form 12D before the deadline to get the postal ballot and cast their vote,” Mr. Karthikeyan added.

