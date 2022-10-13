Over 20,000 differently abled persons to benefit from special camps: MP

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 13, 2022 21:35 IST

A total of 17,796 differently abled persons participated in the special camps organised by the Union Social Welfare and Empowerment Ministry and the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Department in Madurai district.

In a statement, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said besides the 17,796 beneficiaries, who took part in 15 camps held in various parts of the district between September 24 and October 12, 2,500 students of special schools would get various assistance.

A total of 2,546 differently abled persons were found eligible to get benefits from Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India. Their disabilities were assessed at these camps, the MP said.

Prosthetics and other equipment, worth ₹8 crore, would be provided to the beneficiaries in the next 45 days, the MP said, adding 3,043 persons got certificates for their disabilities for getting concession in train and bus journeys. Special scooters would be given to 500 persons, unique identity cards to 2,450 persons and subsidy-linked bank loans to 250 persons, he added.

