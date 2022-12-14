Over 2,000 kg of processed sea cucumbers seized near Mandapam

December 14, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Over 2,000 kg of processed sea cucumbers in 20 bags were seized from a country boat off the coast of Vedalai in Ramanathapuram district by a special police wing on Wednesday. The consignment was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. On seeing the police, the boatmen fled the spot, the police said. The police were on the lookout for those who were involved in the offence, they said. Only on Tuesday, Forest Department officials seized around 300 kg of sea cucumbers near Vedalai following a tip-off. Naina Mohammed of Mandapam was arrested in connection with the case, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US