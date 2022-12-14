Over 2,000 kg of processed sea cucumbers seized near Mandapam

December 14, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Over 2,000 kg of processed sea cucumbers in 20 bags were seized from a country boat off the coast of Vedalai in Ramanathapuram district by a special police wing on Wednesday. The consignment was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka. On seeing the police, the boatmen fled the spot, the police said. The police were on the lookout for those who were involved in the offence, they said. Only on Tuesday, Forest Department officials seized around 300 kg of sea cucumbers near Vedalai following a tip-off. Naina Mohammed of Mandapam was arrested in connection with the case, the police said.