ADVERTISEMENT

Over 200 parrots freed in the Pamban reserve forest area

November 19, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

According to the DFO, as per the Wildlife Act of 1972, it was an offence to possess parrots, grey partridge, emerald doves and others in domestic dwellings

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna

As the wings were cut, many of the seized birds were nurtured by the forest department and freed in the reserve forest.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest officials here have set free 220 parrots in the Pamban reserve forest area, said District Forest Officer Hemalatha here on November 18.

According to the DFO, as per the Wildlife Act of 1972, it was an offence to possess parrots, grey partridge, emerald doves and others in domestic dwellings. The State government had recently announced in May to voluntarily surrender such birds to the forest department.

As the wings were cut, many of the seized birds were nurtured by the forest department and freed in the reserve forest.

Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran and other officers from the Revenue and Forest Department also participated in the event. Later, the DFO told media persons that the public was welcome to hand over such birds with them on their own.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the event of a seizure, the accused would be punished as per the laws, she warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US