HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 200 parrots freed in the Pamban reserve forest area

According to the DFO, as per the Wildlife Act of 1972, it was an offence to possess parrots, grey partridge, emerald doves and others in domestic dwellings

November 19, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna

The Forest officials here have set free 220 parrots in the Pamban reserve forest area, said District Forest Officer Hemalatha here on November 18.

According to the DFO, as per the Wildlife Act of 1972, it was an offence to possess parrots, grey partridge, emerald doves and others in domestic dwellings. The State government had recently announced in May to voluntarily surrender such birds to the forest department.

As the wings were cut, many of the seized birds were nurtured by the forest department and freed in the reserve forest.

Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran and other officers from the Revenue and Forest Department also participated in the event. Later, the DFO told media persons that the public was welcome to hand over such birds with them on their own.

In the event of a seizure, the accused would be punished as per the laws, she warned.

Related Topics

Madurai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.