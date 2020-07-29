Over 200 history-sheeters nabbed in Madurai

Amid COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, Madurai City Police have put its focus on checking activities of criminals and anti-social elements with combing operation and intensified vehicle checks.
In the last three days since Sunday, 10 special teams carried out an exhaustive combing operation and caught 210 anti-social elements and brought them to book. “In the last several weeks, our focus was more on COVID-19 prevention and not much action was against history-sheeters. Now, we want to track every one and keep a tab on their activities, including what they were up to,” Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said.
Many of the bad elements had come out of jail on bail in the intervening period and the police had to check their movement. As a result, the police have intensified vehicle checks and continuing combing operations.
Sixteen criminal cases were registered against those indulged in anti-social activities. The police also booked 91 of them under Section 110 of Code of Criminal Procedure. “The activities of these persons are kept under close watch by jurisdictional officers,” he added.
Nine were detained under Goondas Act. The police also picked up 103 suspects and after enquiry they were let off. Mr. Sinha said armed teams would conduct vehicle checks, and patrolling had been intensified to curtail movement of criminals.
