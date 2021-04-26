Over 200 bars in Virudhunagar district closed, police anticipate law and order problems

The closure is part of the restrictions put in place by the TN government to contain the spread of COVID-19

A total of 147 bars attached to TASMAC retail shops and as many as 62 FL-2 and FL-3 private bars have been indefinitely closed down following an order from the district administration for their closure to contain the raising COVID-19 cases.

The closure comes into effect from Monday morning, though the TASMAC shops and bars have remained closed from Sunday owing to the total lockdown.

An official said that the 147 bars that were attached to TAMSAC shops, but run by private persons, will not allow any person to consume liquor. The bars will be closed and no snacks and other cooked food will be served.

Similarly, other bars attached to recreational clubs and hotels have also been closed.

While bars at recreational clubs and hotels have limited seating arrangements, those in TASMAC shops attached bars allow more customers than the seats available. The presence of customers for longer hours in the bars where they use the same furniture and utensils like plates, glasses and spoons are shared by the customers are factors likely to pose the danger of spreading COVID-19.

Besides, the workers were also exposed to people from different places for longer hours. Similarly, the air-conditioned halls were also conducive for spreading the infection.

However, a police officer said that closure of bars will create new law and order problems as groups of people could start drinking in open places. “They could cause inconvenience to other residents by occupying the streets/roads. Similarly, they could also sneak into schools and temples premises,” he said.

The State government has already banned serving of food in hotels. Only take-aways are allowed. Similarly, cinema theatres and malls have been closed and entry into temples for devotees has been prohibited.