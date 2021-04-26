Over 200 bars closed in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

26 April 2021 18:36 IST

A total of 147 bars attached to TASMAC retail shops and 62 FL-2 and FL-3 private bars have been indefinitely closed down following an order from the district administration in a bid to contain raising COVID-19 cases.

The closure comes into effect from Monday morning though TASMAC shops and bars have remained closed since Sunday’s lockdown.

According to an official, customers will not be allowed to consume liquor in 147 bars attached to TASMAC shops, but run by private parties. The bars will be closed and neither snacks nor food will be served.

Similarly, other bars attached to recreational clubs and hotels have also been closed.

While bars at recreational clubs and hotels have limited seating arrangement, TASMAC shops attached with bars allow more customers than the seats available.

The presence of customers for longer hours in bars, where they use furniture, cutlery and utensils used by other customers, is likely to lead to spread of the viral infection. Besides, the employees are also exposed to people coming from different places. Also, the air-conditioned halls are conducive for spread of the infection.

However, a police officer says closure of bars will create new law and order problems as groups of people may start drinking in open places. “They can cause inconvenience to other residents by occupying the streets. Similarly, they can also sneak into schools and temples premises.”

The State government has already banned serving of food in hotels. Only take-aways are allowed. Similarly, cinema theatres and malls have been closed and entry into temples has been prohibited.