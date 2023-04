April 15, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The second phase of archaeological excavation in Vembakottai has led to discovery of over 200 artefacts in the last nine days.

Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology began the second phase of excavation on April 6 and the work was going on in full swing.

“We have found over 200 artefacts, mostly terracotta era lobes, smoking pipe, spindle whorl, copper coin and glass beads,” said site Director Pon. Baskar.

The excavation would go on till September.