Over 20 schoolchildren injured as van topples

Schoolchildren injured in an accident at Melapadiyur being treated in Government Hospital in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Schoolchildren injured in an accident at Melapadiyur being treated in Government Hospital in Dindigul on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN

DINDIGUL

A private van carrying schoolchildren lost balance and toppled over when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a two-wheeler near here on Wednesday morning.

The van was carrying the children to St.Antony Government-Aided Middle School in Melapadiyur near Dindigul when the accident happened.

Over 20 children sustained minor injuries and three children had fractures. Children with minor injuries were treated in the outpatient ward of the Dindigul Government Hospital and discharged later in the day, while the three children with fractures were admitted to the inpatient ward.

It is alleged that the vehicle with a seating capacity of 14 was carrying more children.

The Dindigul taluk police registered cases under sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC. The van driver Pandeeswaran was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Feb 4, 2020

